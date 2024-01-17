Thirty new jobs will be created with the launch of a new B&M store in a north Derbyshire town.

B& M will launch a new store in Clowne on February 17, 2024.

The discount retailer is expanding to Clowne where it will open on February 17 at 8am in premises that were previously occupied by Wilko.

Customers will find a wide variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including food, drink and pet food. Health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games and gifts will also be among the goods stocked in store.

The store manager, who has not been named, said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.”

Colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity who deserved VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community. They chose the team from Just Good Friends to officially unveil the new B&M store.

Just Good Friends Club is a registered charity that supports adults with learning disabilities. They provide a safe and friendly environment in which members enjoy both evening and daytime social events. This allows them to not only offer a respite for family and carers, but it also allows members the freedom to explore new activities independently.