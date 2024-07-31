29-year-old man dies after road traffic collision on A60 on Derbyshire border

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has died after a road traffic collision where five other people were injured after two cars collided at the junction with Broad Lane, near Hodthorpe, shortly before 5.20pm on Sunday.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken from the scene by ambulance but died later in hospital. An investigation into what happened is continuing and officers are appealing for any additional witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Kate Savage, of the Roads Policing and Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident and we are working hard to understand exactly what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have already spoken to a number of witnesses but would also like to speak with anyone else who has yet to come forward. As our investigation continues we will continue to provide the victim’s family with the support they need at this very difficult time.”