4 . Buying the latest rock and pop records at Hudson's

Hudson's was an institution in Chesterfield - and was THE place to go to pick up the latest seven-inch single, picture disc or ultra-rare Japanese import. Yes kids today have every song ever recorded at the click of their smart speaker or iPhone, but they've never get to enjoy the buzz of flicking through the new releases or hunting a rareity in the bargain bin. Photo: Derbyshire Times