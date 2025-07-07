29 things you'll almost certainly remember if you grew up in Derbyshire in the 1980s - including Riber Castle, American Adventure and Blockbuster

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 7th Jul 2025, 15:36 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 16:19 BST
Life has changed considerably since the 1980s, for better and for worse.

These retro photos chart some of the things which were all the rage during the 80s but have largely vanished from daily life.

Other photos show popular places we visited during the decade that no longer exist including Riber Zoo.

How many of these things do you remember from the 80s, and what do you miss most about the decade?

1. Riding bikes

1. Riding bikes

Kids in the 80s loved to ride their bikes. Before the internet youngsters spent a lot of time outside on their trusty BMXs. Just look at Stranger Things which heavily features kids riding bikes. Pictured are children on their bikes for the opening of the Tapton by-pass in 1989. Photo: DT

2. Carnivals

2. Carnivals

Some Derbyshire towns and villages still enjoy carnivals but the annual events were undoubtedly a much bigger deal in the 1980s. Pictured are youngsters enjoy dressing up for the Codnor carnival in 1982. Photo: George Eyre

3. Band Aid

3. Band Aid

Band Aid was a charity supergroup founded in 1984 by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure to raise money for anti-famine efforts in Ethiopia by releasing the song "Do They Know It's Christmas?" Pictured are Swanwick pupils with aid for Ethiopia following the Band Aid appeal, in 1985 Photo: DT

4. Buying the latest rock and pop records at Hudson's

4. Buying the latest rock and pop records at Hudson's

Hudson's was an institution in Chesterfield - and was THE place to go to pick up the latest seven-inch single, picture disc or ultra-rare Japanese import. Yes kids today have every song ever recorded at the click of their smart speaker or iPhone, but they've never get to enjoy the buzz of flicking through the new releases or hunting a rareity in the bargain bin. Photo: Derbyshire Times

