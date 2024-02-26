1 . Motor accident

Baslow Bridge, 1915. A motor bus (Charabanc) accident, showing the bus balanced precariously over the parapet. Note that the vehicle has solid rubber tyres. The spectators are presumably the charabanc's passengers who have had a lucky escape. The stone bridge with cutwaters probably dates from the 17th century. (Photo by NEMPR Picture the Past/Heritage Images/Getty Images) Photo: Heritage Images