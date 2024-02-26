Images include Sutton Scarsdale Hall, near Chesterfield, in its former glory. Built in the 17th century, it was remodelled into one of the finest Baroque mansions in the county in 1724.
This photograph shows the front facade of the hall, which has now sadly fallen into ruins.
Other images include the former Municipal Hall, in Chesterfield and a Coronation Party for King George V and Queen Mary in 1911, in Matlock.
1. Motor accident
Baslow Bridge, 1915. A motor bus (Charabanc) accident, showing the bus balanced precariously over the parapet. Note that the vehicle has solid rubber tyres. The spectators are presumably the charabanc's passengers who have had a lucky escape. The stone bridge with cutwaters probably dates from the 17th century. (Photo by NEMPR Picture the Past/Heritage Images/Getty Images) Photo: Heritage Images
2. Lea Hurst
Lea Hurst in Derbyshire, the country manor on the estate of William Edward Nightingale (1794-1874), circa 1865. Nightingale was the father of nurse and medical reformer Florence Nightingale. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Hulton Archive
3. Chesterfield by-election
Crowds of supporters 'Helping the Unionist', in the Chesterfield by-election. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Hulton Archive
4. Eyam Hall
Eyam Hall, Derbyshire, circa 1907. Eyam Hall is a Jacobean style manor house. (Photo by Print Collector/Getty Images) Photo: Print Collector