29 photos from a day to remember at Derbyshire carnival parade - including RAF Red Arrows flying over

By Ed Dingwall
Published 15th Jul 2024, 15:55 BST
Buxton carnival has always been a day which unites generations in happy memories of family fun and community spirit and the 2024 edition more than lived up to that tradition at the weekend.

The carnival day is a highlight of the town’s annual well dressing customs, closing out a week of events and activities in a riot of colour, costumes and music.

Residents, workers and spectators turned out in force on Saturday, July 13, to enjoy the celebrations which have been staged in one form or another since 1840.

After a dog show and road race earlier in the day, carnival queen Lily-Mae Borra took her throne and led the procession through the streets, accompanied by the Fairfield Band, the Burbage Band and local favourites the Billerettes, followed by a concert in Pavilion Gardens.

There was even an flying guest appearance by the RAF’s Red Arrows display team.

A spokesperson for the organising committee said: “A huge thank you to Lomas Distribution Ltd for the huge amount of trailers and drivers, and Jake Warburton at Ivy Scaffolding and Crescent Scaffolding for keeping everyone safe on the floats.

“Thank you also to all the volunteers and everyone involved with the organising that make the day possible.”

Staff from Michelangelo's Italian restaurant enjoyed a double celebration marking 30 years in business.

Buxton Carnival Parade

Staff from Michelangelo's Italian restaurant enjoyed a double celebration marking 30 years in business. Photo: Jason Chadwick

A young family enjoying the spectacle.

Buxton Carnival Parade

A young family enjoying the spectacle. Photo: Andy Gregory

The parade featured giant animal puppets.

Buxton Carnival Parade

The parade featured giant animal puppets. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Queen Lily-Mae Borra

Buxton Carnival Parade, Queen Lily-Mae Borra

Queen Lily-Mae Borra Photo: Jason Chadwick

