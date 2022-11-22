28 festive photos show why you must visit the Festival of Christmas Trees in Chesterfield's Crooked Spire

Kick off the festive season in style and head to the famous ‘Crooked Spire‘ Church for a Festival of Christmas Trees!

The Spire is the largest church in Derbyshire and will be filled with Christmas trees. The trees are decorated by local people, groups and shops, from scout to guide groups, schools to high street stores, accountants to Chesterfield Museum and many more besides.

Now in its eighth year, the festival continues to grow.

The Festival is open from 10am until 5pm Monday to Friday, 10am until 6pm on Saturdays and 12 noon until 6pm on Sundays.

Entry is free and refreshments are availible in the church and in the church coffee shop, The Spire by Stephensons.

The festival runs until Sunday, November 27.

Nick Rhodes has captured a range of beautiful images of this year’s festival.

