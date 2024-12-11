27 nostalgic black and white retro photos take you on a journey of past Christmas events across Derbyshire

By Brian Eyre
Published 11th Dec 2024, 14:39 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 15:09 BST
Check out these great retro pictures showing past nativities, visits to see Santa Claus, Christmas parties and festive lights switched on across Derbyshire.

We’ve looked back through the archive to find these photos showing Christmas related events from Chesterfield, Ripley, Buxtonl and villages and towns across Derbyshire over the years.

The photos were taken from our own archives, as well collections held by Chesterfield Library and Chesterfield Museum.

Codnor school Christmas party around 1969.

1. Christmas party

Codnor school Christmas party around 1969. Photo: George Eyre

Langley Mill school nativity play, 1980s

2. Retro Derbyshire

Langley Mill school nativity play, 1980s Photo: George Eyre

Father Christmas at Swallows Store, Chesterfield, 15 December 1969.

3. Father Christmas at Swallows Store

Father Christmas at Swallows Store, Chesterfield, 15 December 1969. Photo: Julia Armstrong

Cutting the turkey at Ripley Hospital, December 25th 1963.

4. Cutting the turkey

Cutting the turkey at Ripley Hospital, December 25th 1963. Photo: George Eyre

