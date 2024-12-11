27 nostalgic black and white retro photos take you on a journey of past Christmas events across Derbyshire

We’ve looked back through the archive to find these photos showing Christmas related events from Chesterfield, Ripley, Buxtonl and villages and towns across Derbyshire over the years.
The photos were taken from our own archives, as well collections held by Chesterfield Library and Chesterfield Museum.
1. Christmas party
Codnor school Christmas party around 1969. Photo: George Eyre
2. Retro Derbyshire
Langley Mill school nativity play, 1980s Photo: George Eyre
3. Father Christmas at Swallows Store
Father Christmas at Swallows Store, Chesterfield, 15 December 1969. Photo: Julia Armstrong
4. Cutting the turkey
Cutting the turkey at Ripley Hospital, December 25th 1963. Photo: George Eyre
