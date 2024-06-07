27 Derbyshire primary schools rated by Ofsted in 2024 - from requires improvement to outstanding

Ofsted inspectors visit schools across the country to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.

Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

Below is the full list of those Derbyshire primary schools, which have been rated by Ofsted this year as of June 6.

27 Derbyshire primary schools rated by Ofsted in 2024 Here is the list of all Derbyshire primary schools which have been rated by Ofsted so far this year.

Pilsley Primary School - good Pilsley Primary School on Station Road in Pilsley has been rated as 'good' in March this year following a short monitoring inspection. The school has continued to be rated as 'good' since 2009.

Barlow Church of England Primary School - good In an Ofsted report published in March, following a short inspection, Ofsted inspectors said that Barlow CofE Primary School at Millcross Lane, Barlow, continues to be a 'good' school. The school has been rated as 'good' since 2014.

Eckington Junior School - good In an Ofsted report published on May 2, Eckington Junior School was rated as 'good'. Leadership and management were named 'outstanding'. The school had been previously rated as 'requires improvement'.