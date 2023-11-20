News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Your Pudsey photos show youngsters doing their bit for Children in NeedYour Pudsey photos show youngsters doing their bit for Children in Need
Your Pudsey photos show youngsters doing their bit for Children in Need

27 adorable Pudsey photos to brighten up your day - as children across Derbyshire support Children in Need

Children in Need 2023 took place today to raise money for thousands of charities and projects across the UK that support children and young people.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 17th Nov 2023, 15:10 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 10:58 GMT

Lots of schools and workplaces across Derbyshire have been doing their bit to support Pudsey – with pyjama days and fancy dress.

Youngsters turned up to class in their Pudsey ears and spotty face paint – while some schools hosted ‘crazy hair’ events for creative families to show off their skills.

Thank you for submitting these lovely photos. Check out our gallery below.

Looking cosy and cuddly are Lilyana and Isla-rose, ready for school this morning, in this photo sent in by Gemma Muckle.

1. Cuddly teddies

Looking cosy and cuddly are Lilyana and Isla-rose, ready for school this morning, in this photo sent in by Gemma Muckle. Photo: Gemma Muckle

Photo Sales
These little ones look very stylish in their Pudsey top and pretty dress, in this photo submitted by Paige Marie Tye.

2. Pretty as a picture

These little ones look very stylish in their Pudsey top and pretty dress, in this photo submitted by Paige Marie Tye. Photo: Paige Marie Tye

Photo Sales
Jodie Ann sent in this adorable photo of Blake and Louie Green.

3. All smiles

Jodie Ann sent in this adorable photo of Blake and Louie Green. Photo: Jodie Ann

Photo Sales
How cute is this photo from Reo Josh Hope?! This pair look so happy in their bright t-shirts.

4. Little sunshines

How cute is this photo from Reo Josh Hope?! This pair look so happy in their bright t-shirts. Photo: Reo Josh Hope

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:YoungstersDerbyshirePudsey