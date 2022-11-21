News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield Christmas Lights

26 photos show crowds flocking to Chesterfield for Christmas lights switch-on

Chesterfield was packed as the town’s Christmas lights were officially switched on this weekend.

By Brian Eyre
37 minutes ago

Crowds enjoyed a festive market, carol singing and street entertainment before the switch was thrown by panto stars Olivia Bailey and Michelle Collins, along with Mayor and Mayoress Cllr Tony and Sharon Rogers, to illuminate the town’s streets.

The high street lit up for Christmas

Photo: Brian Eyre

There was plenty to see and do at the event, including entertainment from The Greatest showman act.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Shoppers flocked to the town centre for the festive lights being switched on

Photo: Brian Eyre

Panto star Olivia Bailey sings to the crowd.

Photo: Brian Eyre

