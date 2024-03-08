Hollywood film star Tom Cruise – who is rumoured to be filming the new Mission Impossible in Middleton Mine – popped into Restaurant Lovage on Bath Street in Bakewell this week.
Indeed, this isn’t the first time that celebrities from the worlds of TV, film and sports have been spotted in the area down the years.
We’ve delved into our archives to find photos of these occasions. Some of the quirkiest tales include the time Liam Gallagher stopped at a Peak District chip shop for lunch, or Taylor Swift and Harry Styles making a trip to the Peak District to enjoy a pub dinner.
The full list of famous faces spotted across Chesterfield and Derbyshire can be found below.