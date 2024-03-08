26 of the most famous celebrities spotted across Chesterfield and Derbyshire down the years after Tom Cruise sighted in Peak District – including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Liam Gallagher, Alex Ferguson and Richard Hammond

These are some of the most famous faces to have visited Chesterfield and Derbyshire over the years, after Tom Cruise was spotted in a Peak District town this week –including huge names like Harry Styles, Liam Gallagher, Alex Ferguson and Taylor Swift.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Mar 2024, 10:55 GMT

Hollywood film star Tom Cruise – who is rumoured to be filming the new Mission Impossible in Middleton Mine – popped into Restaurant Lovage on Bath Street in Bakewell this week.

Indeed, this isn’t the first time that celebrities from the worlds of TV, film and sports have been spotted in the area down the years.

We’ve delved into our archives to find photos of these occasions. Some of the quirkiest tales include the time Liam Gallagher stopped at a Peak District chip shop for lunch, or Taylor Swift and Harry Styles making a trip to the Peak District to enjoy a pub dinner.

READ THIS: Hollywood film star Tom Cruise visits Peak District restaurant

The full list of famous faces spotted across Chesterfield and Derbyshire can be found below.

Taylor Swift, undoubtedly a global superstar, is one the famous names to have been spotted in Derbyshire.

1. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, undoubtedly a global superstar, is one the famous names to have been spotted in Derbyshire. Photo: Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Liam Gallagher, who was believed to be holidaying nearby, popped into the popular Toll Bar Fish and Chips in Stoney Middleton earlier this year.

2. Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher, who was believed to be holidaying nearby, popped into the popular Toll Bar Fish and Chips in Stoney Middleton earlier this year. Photo: Peter Grafton - Toll Bar Fish and Chips

Photo Sales
Hammond was filming in nearby Cromford back in 2021, as part of a series called ‘Britain’s Great Rivers’, before being spotted by locals after popping into The Fishpond for a drink.

3. Richard Hammond

Hammond was filming in nearby Cromford back in 2021, as part of a series called ‘Britain’s Great Rivers’, before being spotted by locals after popping into The Fishpond for a drink. Photo: The Fishpond - Matlock Bath

Photo Sales
Peter Andre, pictured here signing his new album in Chesterfield Tesco, with fans Samantha Caunt and Melanie Price.

4. Peter Andre

Peter Andre, pictured here signing his new album in Chesterfield Tesco, with fans Samantha Caunt and Melanie Price. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Tom CruisePeak DistrictChesterfieldLiam GallagherDerbyshireTaylor SwiftHarry StylesAlex FergusonHollywood