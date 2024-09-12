Independent retailers play an important part in our communities. These small businesses are hubs for residents, employers of local people and champions of unique, personalised shopping experiences.

Quirky, original independent shops are the lifeblood of many of our towns and villages and while we may fear the decline of the high street most of us agree we want to see more indie businesses.

The loss of large chain stores has made way for more independent businesses to open with artisan food outlets, vintage clothing emporiums and vape shops filling many of the gaps left by collapsed stores.

In Derbyshire we have many great indie businesses and we asked readers to list their favourite.

Many readers nominated businesses in Chesterfield – from clothes to jewellery and from toys to special gifts you are sure you will find something special from friendly independent retailers in the town centre.

Another popular suggestion were shops in Belper, with the town being crowned The Best High Street in England at the 2019 Great British High Street awards – the only town to win the award twice. The vibrant and bustling market town was lauded for its community engagement and proactive association of independent businesses.

We’ve compiled a list of your suggestions in our gallery. Thank you to everyone who nominated a business.

Eclectic delights of Serendipity Tracey Colley said: "Eclectic delights of Serendipity in Chesterfield. An amazing Aladdin's cave of gifts and curios with something for everyone and Cheryl and Saffy who run it go that extra mile to ensure excellent customer service. Highly Recommended." From jewellery to spirit balls. From wax melts to wooden ducks. From handbags to mystic crystals. Eclectic certainly fits this business.

Hygge Emporium Catherine Davies said: "Hygge Emporium, Clay Cross. Amanda radiates love and positivity. Something for everyone in this gift shop." Pictured is Amanda Holden who runs the Hygge Emporium in Clay Cross, an emporium filled with quirky handmade gifts which has become a hub for local artists – as well as promoting wellbeing in the community.

The Little Ark Gary Telford said: "All the independent shops are great. The Little Ark has a great range of sustainable toys and helpful staff." The toy retailer started as a market stall but has now evolved into a standalone store at Vicar Lane Shopping Centre in Chesterfield. It was founded in 2021 by Liz Telford-Sides who, whilst was on maternity leave with her second child, was shocked by the amount of plastic used to manufacture and package toys.