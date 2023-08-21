26 great photos from Barlow Carnival, as record numbers flock to village celebrations

Terry Allison, carnival chairman: "Record number of people attended carnival this year. Thousands of people lined the route to watch the colourful parade of floats go by including Hogwarts, Pirates, Barbie,The Wurzels, Barlow Airways followed by lots of entertainment on the field including birds of prey, Dangerous Steve, Maynard Flip Flap and so much more. Combined with the fun fair, flower festival and well dressings, it's a great celebration of our village.