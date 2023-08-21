26 great photos from Barlow Carnival, as record numbers flock to village celebrations
Terry Allison, carnival chairman: "Record number of people attended carnival this year. Thousands of people lined the route to watch the colourful parade of floats go by including Hogwarts, Pirates, Barbie,The Wurzels, Barlow Airways followed by lots of entertainment on the field including birds of prey, Dangerous Steve, Maynard Flip Flap and so much more. Combined with the fun fair, flower festival and well dressings, it's a great celebration of our village.
"We hope everyone enjoyed the day and we must say a massive thank you to our sponsors, teams of volunteers and everyone who attended. We'll see you next year on Saturday, August 17."
Local photographer Nick Rhodes captured these great images from the event.