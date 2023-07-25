News you can trust since 1855
25 photos show families stepping back to the Middle Ages and enjoying Chesterfield Medieval Fun Day

The popular Medieval-themed fun day returned to Chesterfield with a range of activities for families across the town centre.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 25th Jul 2023, 20:08 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 20:35 BST

The event, held today, was a chance to step back into the Middle Ages and see Chesterfield’s history and heritage brought to life.

The day included popular Proctor's Fun Fair with a variety of rides and side shows, stalls in the market and medieval re-enactors.

A Medieval encampment was set up in the grounds of the Crooked Spire Church to see knights in battle and the Museum team was on hand to showcase Medieval handling objects as well as dressing up and crafts.

Fantastic costumes were on show!

1. Medieval Fun Day

Fantastic costumes were on show! Photo: NICK RHODES

Victoria Bowering and Vanessa Grist from Love from Lady Mushroom.

2. Medieval Fun Day

Victoria Bowering and Vanessa Grist from Love from Lady Mushroom. Photo: Brian Eyre

Crowds gathered to watch the entertainment including a Medieval encampment in the grounds of the Crooked Spire Church. Visitors could see knights in battle or look out for the Medieval themed entertainment across the town centre.

3. Medieval Fun Day

Crowds gathered to watch the entertainment including a Medieval encampment in the grounds of the Crooked Spire Church. Visitors could see knights in battle or look out for the Medieval themed entertainment across the town centre. Photo: NICK RHODES

There were plenty of activities on offer for younger visitors as well as fun and games for children and a popular fun fair with a variety of rides and side shows.

4. Medieval Fun Day

There were plenty of activities on offer for younger visitors as well as fun and games for children and a popular fun fair with a variety of rides and side shows. Photo: NICK RHODES

