The event, held today, was a chance to step back into the Middle Ages and see Chesterfield’s history and heritage brought to life.

The day included popular Proctor's Fun Fair with a variety of rides and side shows, stalls in the market and medieval re-enactors.

A Medieval encampment was set up in the grounds of the Crooked Spire Church to see knights in battle and the Museum team was on hand to showcase Medieval handling objects as well as dressing up and crafts.