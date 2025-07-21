25 of your fabulous photos capture Chesterfield Pride 2025 in all its glory

Chesterfield Pride organiser is overjoyed by the reaction to the tenth anniversary celebration which attracted more than 2,500 visitors.

Dan Walker, who heads a small team of volunteers, said: "I was really pleased with how the event went. We had so much positive feedback from people it's been fantastic. We had some amazing artists perform over two stages and the atmosphere was electric.

"Thousands braved the early rainy weather and it soon brightened up in the afternoon.

"I am so proud of the team of volunteers that work on the event with many doing 15 hour days. We can't wait to get started on plans for 2026."

