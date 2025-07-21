25 of your fabulous photos capture Chesterfield Pride 2025 in all its glory

Dan Walker, who heads a small team of volunteers, said: "I was really pleased with how the event went. We had so much positive feedback from people it's been fantastic. We had some amazing artists perform over two stages and the atmosphere was electric.
"Thousands braved the early rainy weather and it soon brightened up in the afternoon.
"I am so proud of the team of volunteers that work on the event with many doing 15 hour days. We can't wait to get started on plans for 2026."
Chesterfield Pride 2025
Fans meet 911, Diana Vickers and Kelly Wilde at Chesterfield Pride. Photo: Submitted
Chesterfield Pride 2025
Ashley Smith and Mamma Bear survey the crowd from the main stage in this photo by Gary Rodgers. Photo: Gary Rodgers
Chesterfield Pride 2025
Standing proud in the rainbow colours of Pride. Photo submitted by Kyle Hellewell. Photo: Kyle Hellewell
Chesterfield Pride 2025
Prime spot on the front row for these Chesterfield Pride visitors, captured on camera by Gary Rodgers. Photo: Gary Rodgers
