25 heart-warming pictures from some magic moments in schools around Chesterfield - including Spire Junior School, Abercrombie Primary School, Highfield Hall Primary School and Old Hall Junior School

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 26th Apr 2024, 10:11 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2025, 10:30 BST
Theme days always brings a bit of fun and distraction to school days.

There’s plenty of great events these days allowing youngsters to celebrate occasions or simply raise funds for good causes.

Here we take a look at some of the events which have taken place in Chesterfield’s schools over the years, including World Book Day, reading challenges and science and music fun.

Take a look and see if you school or friends and relatives feature.

You can get plenty more great retro content here.

Some of the pupils at Immacultae Conception Catholic Primary School during World book day.

1. World book day

Some of the pupils at Immacultae Conception Catholic Primary School during World book day. Photo: Brian Eyre

Some of the Woodthorpe pupils dressed up .

2. World book day

Some of the Woodthorpe pupils dressed up . Photo: Brian Eyre

Year 5 pupils from Spire Junior School pile up plastic waste as an example of the rubbish that is finding it's way into the oceans as part of a presentation to parents at a special assembly.

3. Spire Junior School

Year 5 pupils from Spire Junior School pile up plastic waste as an example of the rubbish that is finding it's way into the oceans as part of a presentation to parents at a special assembly. Photo: Anne Shelley

Snooker Womens Day at Sheffield Winter Garden. Pictured is Ladies World ranked No 3 Rebecca Kenna giving instuction to Natilley Caudwell from Spire Junior School.

4. Snooker Womens Day

Snooker Womens Day at Sheffield Winter Garden. Pictured is Ladies World ranked No 3 Rebecca Kenna giving instuction to Natilley Caudwell from Spire Junior School. Photo: Steve Ellis

