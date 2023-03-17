Commmunity champion Lee Brassington, 40, of Brimington, who has lived in Chesterfield his entire life and is passionate about keeping the area tidy, has recently collected rubbish next to Brimington Junior School and on the path running by the Army Barracks to Scarsdale Crescent.

He said: “I collected the Monster cans down a path away from the school so I'm not sure they've been left by a pupil but I am certain they were left by the same person.

"There were actually a lot more than 24, but the person had chucked them down the side of a fence and I couldn't reach them with my grabber. I'm afraid you find that in a lot of places, the same rubbish is left by the same people.

"I picked roughly a bag full from near the school. There was a hedge about 50 meters long and the rubbish had built up all under the bottom of it. Some of it had been there for years.”

Lee, who is also a part of the Chesterfield Litter Picking added: “I went back and after a week I’m happy to report it was still pretty clear.”

He also criticised another litterbug adding: “Someone made a great effort to hang the beer can so high in the tree, shame they couldn't find the effort to find a bin.”

Lee collected six bags in total during this latest litter pick.

