24 Monster cans collected by Chesterfield litter picker near school

A litter picker collected 24 of the same Monster cans from a bush next to a junior school.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Mar 2023, 21:43 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 21:43 GMT

Commmunity champion Lee Brassington, 40, of Brimington, who has lived in Chesterfield his entire life and is passionate about keeping the area tidy, has recently collected rubbish next to Brimington Junior School and on the path running by the Army Barracks to Scarsdale Crescent.

He said: “I collected the Monster cans down a path away from the school so I'm not sure they've been left by a pupil but I am certain they were left by the same person.

"There were actually a lot more than 24, but the person had chucked them down the side of a fence and I couldn't reach them with my grabber. I'm afraid you find that in a lot of places, the same rubbish is left by the same people.

Lee Brassington collected 24 exactly the same Monster cans on the path running by the Army Barracks to Scarsdale Crescent in Chesterfield.
"I picked roughly a bag full from near the school. There was a hedge about 50 meters long and the rubbish had built up all under the bottom of it. Some of it had been there for years.”

Lee, who is also a part of the Chesterfield Litter Picking added: “I went back and after a week I’m happy to report it was still pretty clear.”

He also criticised another litterbug adding: “Someone made a great effort to hang the beer can so high in the tree, shame they couldn't find the effort to find a bin.”

Lee collected six bags in total during this latest litter pick.

There were a lot more than 24 Monster cans in the area, but since they were chucked down the side of a fence, Lee couldn't reach them with his grabber.
Lee found a beer can hanging from the tree as well. He said: "Someone made a great effort to hang the beer can so high in the tree, shame they couldn't find the effort to find a bin.”
Lee Brassington, 40, of Brimington, regularly collects litter around Chesterfield.
Chesterfield