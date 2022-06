Rain didn’t dampen spirits for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations as people across Derbyshire enjoyed street parties and gatherings to celebrate the Queen's historic 70 years on the throne.

Young and old joined together in their droves to host street parties and enjoy some patriotic snacks.

See if you can see yourself or friends in our selection of pictures taken over the bank holiday events and parties.

1. Jubilee Jubilee, Calow Arts Group held their own exhibition and judged the childrens Jubilee picture competions at Calow Community Centre, Rose Asher and Colin Tart Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

2. Jubilee Parade Whaley Bridge Jubilee Parade Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

3. Jubilee Jubilee, Kay Walsh at the celebrations at Calow Community Centre Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

4. Jubilee Jubilee, Inkersall Parade Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales