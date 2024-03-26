23 latest food hygiene scores for Derbyshire businesses – including takeaway with one-star hygiene rating

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings handed out in Derbyshire – including Chesterfield, Peak District, Dronfield, Matlock, Alfreton and more.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 26th Mar 2024, 22:20 GMT

Businesses across the country are regularly rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene.

The venues are given a rating from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required. A one-star rating means that major improvement is necessary.

Below is a list of these Derbyshire businesses which have been rated by the Food Standards Agency most recently – including one-star and five-star scores.

Latest food hygiene ratings handed out in Derbyshire

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings handed out in Derbyshire. Photo: Google

Chesterfield Arms pub at Newbold Road has been given a five-out-of-five hygiene rating following an inspection on March 9.

Chesterfield Arms, Chesterfield - five-star hygiene rating

Chesterfield Arms pub at Newbold Road has been given a five-out-of-five hygiene rating following an inspection on March 9. Photo: Brian Eyre

Favourite Flavours at West Bars in Chesterfield has also been given a five-out-of-five hygiene rating following an inspection on March 7.

Favourite Flavours, Chesterfield - five-star hygiene rating

Favourite Flavours at West Bars in Chesterfield has also been given a five-out-of-five hygiene rating following an inspection on March 7. Photo: Google

McDonald's at Alma Leisure Park on Derby Road in Chesterfield holds the highest possible five-star hygiene rating following an inspection on March 7.

4. McDonalds, Chesterfield - five-star hygiene rating

McDonald's at Alma Leisure Park on Derby Road in Chesterfield holds the highest possible five-star hygiene rating following an inspection on March 7. Photo: Google

