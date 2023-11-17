23 adorable Pudsey photos to brighten up your day - as children across Derbyshire support Children in Need
Children in Need 2023 took place today to raise money for thousands of charities and projects across the UK that support children and young people.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 17th Nov 2023, 15:10 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 15:31 GMT
Lots of schools and workplaces across Derbyshire have been doing their bit to support Pudsey – with pyjama days and fancy dress.
Youngsters turned up to class in their Pudsey ears and spotty face paint – while some schools hosted ‘crazy hair’ events for creative families to show off their skills.
Thank you for submitting these lovely photos. Check out our gallery below.
