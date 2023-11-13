Communities united on Remembrance Sunday to pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of military personnel and civilians during conflicts.

Parades to war memorials for the laying of wreaths and church services were held across Derbyshire including Chesterfield, Alfreton, Bakewell, Belper, Bolsover, Hathersage, Ripley, Staveley, Clay Cross and Matlock.

Attendees at the commemoration in Chesterfield on Sunday afternoon included the Duke of Devonshire, Derbyshire’s High Sheriff Theresa Peltier, Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins, Chesterfield Borough Council leader Tricia Gilby and town mayor Councillor Mick Brady who all laid wreaths at the war memorial in front of the town hall.

Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team posted on social media: “Come rain and shine, members of public came to support those in the parade and wreath laying. Everyone looked fantastic wearing their uniform as they marched. It was a day to reflect on those who have served and are currently serving.”

That morning Chesterfield’s MP was among attendees at the parade and service in Staveley. Mr Perkins posted: “Good turnout by local Staveley folk, as always.”

In Bolsover, MP Mark Fletcher commented: “It was an honour to take part in the Remembrance Day parade in Bolsover to lay a wreath alongside hundreds of others there to give thanks to those that serve and have served.”

Around 300 people attended a service of remembrance at the war memorial outside St Bartholmew’s Church in Clay Cross. Wreaths were laid by many community representatives including Clay Cross parish councillor, Brian Wright and 2326 (Clay Cross) Squadron ATC. Andy Rouse posted: “A big thanks to all those who made the effort to come and support to remember those lost and to those taking part in the formal proceedings. Well done Clay Cross and Danesmoor community.”

The day was particularly poignant for a father in Ripley who laid a wreath in tribute to his son, 26-year-old drummer Thomas Wright who lost his life in Afghanistan in 2007.

Councillor Hannah Jowett-Frost, the mayor of Alfreton, commented: “We were really pleased to see this year’s Remembrance so well attended. We give thanks to those who sacrificed their lives in war to give us our freedom, Lest we forget.”

