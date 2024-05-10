22 great photos show visitors flocking to Peddler Market in Chesterfield as event poised to return

Taking over New Square at Chesterfield Market, Peddler Events bring some of the best street food the UK has to offer, alongside great craft drinks, live music and much more.

The events also champion local creators and artisans.

The Peddler Market has provided a massive boost for Chesterfield town centre by increasing the number of visitors and also encouraging visitors to support other town centre businesses.

Working in partnership with Chesterfield Borough Council, Peddler Market will once again be bringing their unique street food event back to Chesterfield for May 17/18, July 19/20 and September 20/21.

See who you can spot in the these great photos captured by Brian Eyre and Nick Rhodes at the previous Peddlar Market events in the town

