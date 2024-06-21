After a rather cold first three weeks of June, Derbyshire is finally set to see some proper summery weather.
Temperatures will climb up to 22°C in Chesterfield this weekend – with 25°C and sun forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
Famous for its beautiful countryside, Derbyshire is home to endless awe-inspiring beauty spots. From the stunning Peak District National Park with its picturesque villages to rugged moorland with views that stretch forever.
Explore country houses, castles and stately homes as well as market towns, with quality independent shops and local food and drink.
These photos show some of the most stunning spots in Derbyshire that you can visit to make the best of the warm, sunny weather.
2. Monsal Head, Peak District
Stunning Peak District views are admired not only by locals but attract millions of visitors to Derbyshire. Above is the iconic view at Monsal Head, White Peak.Photo: jason chadwick
3. Baslow and Bubnell
Baslow and Bubnell has been named among the poshest places to live in the UK by The Telegraph. The beautiful village, located on the edge of popular Chatsworth Park, lies on the banks of the river Derwent and is a home to a Michelin-starred restaurant. The village offers views over the Peak District and Derbyshire countryside - and visitors can admire charming thatched cottages as well as the historic 17th century bridge at Bridge End, and the nearby church of St Anne.Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Ashford-in-the-Water
Ashford-in-the-Water is a pretty Peak District village. It is also home to the popular Thornbridge Hall, the 12th century stately home, and a medieval Sheepwash Bridge. The bridge, which is one of three crossing the river in the village, was named by VisitEngland as the best location in the country to play the Pursuit of Poohsticks - Winnie the Pooh's favourite game of floating sticks on a fast flowing river. This makes this picturesque Peak District village a perfect spot for families to enjoy the warm summer weekends.Photo: Brian Eyre
