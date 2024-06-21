3 . Baslow and Bubnell

Baslow and Bubnell has been named among the poshest places to live in the UK by The Telegraph. The beautiful village, located on the edge of popular Chatsworth Park, lies on the banks of the river Derwent and is a home to a Michelin-starred restaurant. The village offers views over the Peak District and Derbyshire countryside - and visitors can admire charming thatched cottages as well as the historic 17th century bridge at Bridge End, and the nearby church of St Anne.Photo: Brian Eyre