22 fantastic retro photos taken at hair and beauty salons in and around Chesterfield in the 2000s

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 8th Aug 2025, 12:10 BST
There are many great hair and beauty salons around Chesterfield, with stylists on hand for clients whether they need a quick trim or a new look.

We have looked through the Derbyshire Times’ archives from the noughties to find 22 photographs showing hairdressers at work, inside salons and raising money for charity.

Images include hairdresser Val Wildgoose of Val's Place retiring and Harry Pinfield who got a free haircut for his 100th birthday at Menzone barbers.

Hair and beauty staff are more than just the people who keep us looking smart and stylish, they are trusted confidants, the masters of small talk and their salons can be social hubs.

So to honour the dedicated staff who spend hours on their feet talking about your holidays here are some throwback pictures from the 2000s.

How many of these salons and the characters who ran them do you remember?

Lush hair salon staff, left to right: Carly, Donna, Kelli, Natalie and Kerry, in 2006.

1. Lush hair salon

Lush hair salon staff, left to right: Carly, Donna, Kelli, Natalie and Kerry, in 2006. Photo: Terry Walden

Silver Scissors, Chesterfield in 2007.

2. Silver Scissors

Silver Scissors, Chesterfield in 2007. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Bliss hair salon pictured in 2006.

3. Bliss hair salon

Bliss hair salon pictured in 2006. Photo: Terry Walden

Pele hair salon in Chesterfield. Back l to r: Kerry, Suzanne, Amy, Sandra, Saskia, Gemma, Natalie, Jacqui, Della. Middle l to r: Nina, Sarah, Lisa, Elaine, Gavin. Front l to r: Jamie and Tasha in 2006.

4. Pele hair salon

Pele hair salon in Chesterfield. Back l to r: Kerry, Suzanne, Amy, Sandra, Saskia, Gemma, Natalie, Jacqui, Della. Middle l to r: Nina, Sarah, Lisa, Elaine, Gavin. Front l to r: Jamie and Tasha in 2006. Photo: Terry Walden

Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshire Times
News you can trust since 1855
