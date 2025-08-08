22 fantastic retro photos taken at hair and beauty salons in and around Chesterfield in the 2000s

We have looked through the Derbyshire Times’ archives from the noughties to find 22 photographs showing hairdressers at work, inside salons and raising money for charity.

Images include hairdresser Val Wildgoose of Val's Place retiring and Harry Pinfield who got a free haircut for his 100th birthday at Menzone barbers.

Hair and beauty staff are more than just the people who keep us looking smart and stylish, they are trusted confidants, the masters of small talk and their salons can be social hubs.

So to honour the dedicated staff who spend hours on their feet talking about your holidays here are some throwback pictures from the 2000s.

How many of these salons and the characters who ran them do you remember?

Lush hair salon Lush hair salon staff, left to right: Carly, Donna, Kelli, Natalie and Kerry, in 2006.

Bliss hair salon Bliss hair salon pictured in 2006.