21 top Derbyshire primary schools - ahead of 2025 primary school application deadline

Derbyshire parents whose children are due to start school this September, or move from infants to juniors, have to apply for their school place place by tomorrow, Wednesday January 15.

Parents have a legal right to express a preference for which school they want their child to attend. This is not the same as being able to choose, but means that if a parent expresses a preference for a particular school, and there are places available, then a place should be offered at that school.

But with so many brilliant primary schools across the county, a choice of the preffered school is not an easy task.

We have put together a ranking of Derbyshire primary schools based on the latest national school league tables released by the Government at the end of 2024.

The table ranks primary schools according to what percentage of pupils have met ‘the expected standard' in the 2023/24 school year.

Pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Here are 21 primaries with best results in Derbyshire this year – compared to the average of 58% in the county and and 61% nationally. The ranking includes the number of pupils at the end of key stage 2 in the 2023/24 school year when the data was gathered.

Derbyshire Primary School League Tables These 21 Derbyshire primaries had the highest percentage of pupils meeting 'the expected standard' at the end of the key stage 2.

Redhill Primary School in Ockbrook had an impressive 100% of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths in 2024. The school had 32 pupils at the end of key stage 2 this year and was rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted in December 2023.

Wessington Primary School at The Green, Alfreton also had 100% of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths this year. The school had 11 pupils at the end of key stage 2, less than Redhill Primary School in Ockbrook. Wessington Primary was visited by Ofsted in June 2022 and inspectors said it continued to be a good school.

Longford Church of England Primary School at Main Street, Ashbourne also had 100% of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths in 2024. The school had only eight pupils at the end of key stage 2 this year. The primary was last visited by Ofsted in March 2023 when the inspectors concluded it continued to be a 'good' school.