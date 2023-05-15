21 pictures show adorable animals and family activities at Matlock Farm Park – as it celebrates its 20th birthday

We have visited the Matlock Farm Park as it is celebrating its 20th birthday this month.

Matlock Farm Park is celebreting in style as it has just won the Visitor Attraction of the Year award with Visit Peak District and Derbyshire – for the second year in a row.

The farm park, located on Darley Moor, surrounded by breathtaking views, has a lot to offer for visitors of all ages, including animal feeding sessions, alpaca walks and playing areas.

Below is a list of attractions and animals you can meet at Matlock Farm Park.

1 . Matlock Farm is full of activities for the entire family Assistant manager Lotty Hawkins showed us around. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Wallaby encounter You can get close to wallabies and have a go at feeding them. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Wallabies at Matlock Farm Park are very friendly and calm Above is Josh from Matlock Farm Park holding a young albino Wallaby Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . UK's largest jumping pillow Young visitors can enjoy a jump at the UK's largest jumping pillow. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 5