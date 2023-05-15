21 pictures show adorable animals and family activities at Matlock Farm Park – as it celebrates its 20th birthday
We have visited the Matlock Farm Park as it is celebrating its 20th birthday this month.
Matlock Farm Park is celebreting in style as it has just won the Visitor Attraction of the Year award with Visit Peak District and Derbyshire – for the second year in a row.
The farm park, located on Darley Moor, surrounded by breathtaking views, has a lot to offer for visitors of all ages, including animal feeding sessions, alpaca walks and playing areas.
Below is a list of attractions and animals you can meet at Matlock Farm Park.