We have visited Matlock farm park as it celebrates its 20th anniversary. Above, one of the little visitors, Edie Brickley, is stroking a lamb.We have visited Matlock farm park as it celebrates its 20th anniversary. Above, one of the little visitors, Edie Brickley, is stroking a lamb.
21 pictures show adorable animals and family activities at Matlock Farm Park – as it celebrates its 20th birthday

We have visited the Matlock Farm Park as it is celebrating its 20th birthday this month.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 15th May 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 12:28 BST

Matlock Farm Park is celebreting in style as it has just won the Visitor Attraction of the Year award with Visit Peak District and Derbyshire – for the second year in a row.

The farm park, located on Darley Moor, surrounded by breathtaking views, has a lot to offer for visitors of all ages, including animal feeding sessions, alpaca walks and playing areas.

Below is a list of attractions and animals you can meet at Matlock Farm Park.

Assistant manager Lotty Hawkins showed us around.

1. Matlock Farm is full of activities for the entire family

Assistant manager Lotty Hawkins showed us around. Photo: Brian Eyre

You can get close to wallabies and have a go at feeding them.

2. Wallaby encounter

You can get close to wallabies and have a go at feeding them. Photo: Brian Eyre

Above is Josh from Matlock Farm Park holding a young albino Wallaby

3. Wallabies at Matlock Farm Park are very friendly and calm

Above is Josh from Matlock Farm Park holding a young albino Wallaby Photo: Brian Eyre

Young visitors can enjoy a jump at the UK's largest jumping pillow.

4. UK's largest jumping pillow

Young visitors can enjoy a jump at the UK's largest jumping pillow. Photo: Brian Eyre

