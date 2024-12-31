21 new houses plan for disused care home site near Chesterfield
The 21 properties are proposed for The Spinney at Woodlands, Brimington and hinge on Chesterfield Borough Council giving planning consent.
Nick Thompson of The Spinney Brimington Ltd wants to develop the site with a mixture of two and three-storey detached and semi-detached houses with three bedrooms each. There would be two car parking spaces per house.
A design and access statement, supporting the application, says: “The proposal will remove a deteriorating, vacant building / land use and will enhance the appearance of the locality through the creation of new homes and also removing the potential for vandalism and crime.”
Mr Thompson applied to the council for permission to demolish the main building in August 2024. The council ruled that prior approval was not required.
