Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 200-year-old rural Derbyshire pub which closed last year due to “mounting losses” could now be shut for good and become a home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Swan pub in Wirksworth Road, Idridgehay, a few miles west of Belper, closed last March “when annual losses approached five-figure sums”, an application from Tim Tomlinson says.

Mr Tomlinson has applied to Amber Valley Borough Council to convert the Grade-II listed pub, built in the early 19th century, into a house, with the car park to become a garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A decision will be made by the borough council in the next few months.

The former Black Swan pub in Wirksworth Road, Idridgehay.

Documents filed with the application detail that the former owners of the pub had tried and failed to sell the venue as a going concern more than eight years ago.

During this time the kitchen was stripped out in a bid to turn the premises into a house, which is said to have led to significant community opposition.

After a lack of success the venue closed for a year before reopening in 2017 under the ownership of Mr Tomlinson, who reinstated the kitchen and “invested significantly” in the pub’s refurbishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there is said to have been a “conflict” between the different types of customers attending the venue – particularly diners versus drinkers – which could not be tackled without a redesign.

This redesign of the internal layout was rejected by the borough council, which ultimately paved the way for the venue’s closure, a document says.

It details: “The operation has been underpinned by three different customer bases. The high end dining offer has been successful for locals and visitors alike, attracted by high quality, home cooked contemporary food in a stylish, semi-formal setting.

“Many of these customers are of an older demographic, gender mixed and family groups. The pub/drinking side of the business has proved popular with a regular clientele of local trades people (particularly from the construction industry), attracted by the location, the quality of the beers and facilities such as Sky Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A final group of drinking customers comprise walkers, cyclists and tourists arriving via the Ecclesbourne Railway. It is the combination of all three customer groups that makes the business viable.

“However, that viability is undermined by frequent feedback from dining customers. The current layout of the main space results in a single main entrance for all customer groups. The bar is open to the dining space.

“Many dining customers complain that they are frequently intimidated by the presence of drinkers in work or walking clothes, often smoking outside by the main entrance. The presence of TV screens showing Sky Sports, while highly valued and popular with the drinking clientele, is an anathema (something people strongly dislike) to the dining customers.

“This conflict is unresolvable within the current footprint of the building. The proposed solution was the construction of a new “snug” bar area projecting forward from the modern toilet block on the left of the historic building as seen from the highway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This new area would have provided a separate space for drinking customers, with its own dedicated entrance and access to the smoking area in the car park.

“The new “Snug” would have been a dedicated space for drinking customers, containing the Sky Sports screens and a social area with stools in a space separated and distinct from the dining area of the business.

“However, the planning permission for this proposal was refused. Since the refusal, losses have mounted. The owner reluctantly closed the building in March 2024, when annual losses approached five figure sums.”