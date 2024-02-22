Chesterfield boasts the county’s oldest micropub in The Real Ale Corner which is the second oldest in the UK. Elsewhere, Derbyshire is brimming with such watering holes where beer made by microbreweries pulls in the customers.
The Micropub Association says: “A micropub is a small freehouse which listens to its customers, many serve cask ales, promotes conversations, shuns all form of electronic entertainment and dabbles in traditional pub snacks.”
Micropubs were championed by real ale consumer organisation CAMRA in its 1976 edition of the Good Beer Guide and have since gone from strength to strength.
1. Derbyshire micropubs
Dan Smith, proprietor of The Real Ale Corner on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield which is Derbyshire's oldest micropub. Photo: National World
2. Chesterfield Alehouse, West Bars, Chesterfield
Cask and keg ales and tap takeovers featuring breweries not often seen in north Derbyshire are served in this micropub voted Chesterfield Cider Pub of the Year 2023 and open every day. Chesterfield Alehouse scores 4.6 out of 5 based on 274 Google reviews. Keith Lloyd posted: "Brilliant real ale place, throughly deserves its place in the Good Beer Guide as each pint taken was superb." Photo: Google
3. Mason's Bar, Station Road, Whittington Moor
Sarah and Dan Mason opened this bar in February 2023, a few doors down from their old business Jaceys micropub. Their micropub's offering includes real ale, spirits, cider and Prosecco which is served five days a week, closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Mason's Bar scores 4.5 out of 5 based on six Google reviews. Leon England posted: "Mason's Bar boasts an impressive selection of beverages, including Rattler, Moretti, Red Stripe, Farmers Blonde and Zoo. The friendly and upbeat atmosphere makes it a delightful place to unwind." Photo: Submitted
4. The Real Ale Corner, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield
Derbyshire's oldest micropub The Real Ale Corner is open six days a week, closed Mondays, and offers three cask beers, four keg beers, ciders and more than 120 different craft beers. The Real Ale Corner scores 4.7 out of 5 stars, based on 127 Google reviews. Martin Moody posted: "Good selection of keg and handpull beers to suit all styles and tastes. The owner Dan was friendly and so were the locals." Photo: National World