3 . Mason's Bar, Station Road, Whittington Moor

Sarah and Dan Mason opened this bar in February 2023, a few doors down from their old business Jaceys micropub. Their micropub's offering includes real ale, spirits, cider and Prosecco which is served five days a week, closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Mason's Bar scores 4.5 out of 5 based on six Google reviews. Leon England posted: "Mason's Bar boasts an impressive selection of beverages, including Rattler, Moretti, Red Stripe, Farmers Blonde and Zoo. The friendly and upbeat atmosphere makes it a delightful place to unwind."