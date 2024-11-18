The Spire is the largest church in Derbyshire and has been filled with creatively decorated and some unusual Christmas trees.
Visitors can delight at the trees, decorated by local people, from Scout to Guide groups, schools to high street stores and accountants to Chesterfield Museum.
Each one brings a twist on tradition.
Now in its tenth year, the festival continues to grow and is taking place every day until December 1.
Why not drop by when Christmas shopping, to see a display of over 100 trees decorated by local charities, organisations and businesses.
Opening Times:
Monday to Thursday: 10.30am to 4.30pm Friday and Saturday: 10.30am to 5pm Sunday 12 noon to 5.30pm
Photographer Nick Rhodes visited the festival on the opening weekend to take these pictures.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.