The Spire is the largest church in Derbyshire and has been filled with creatively decorated and some unusual Christmas trees.

Visitors can delight at the trees, decorated by local people, from Scout to Guide groups, schools to high street stores and accountants to Chesterfield Museum.

Each one brings a twist on tradition.

Now in its tenth year, the festival continues to grow and is taking place every day until December 1.

Why not drop by when Christmas shopping, to see a display of over 100 trees decorated by local charities, organisations and businesses.

Opening Times:

Monday to Thursday: 10.30am to 4.30pm Friday and Saturday: 10.30am to 5pm Sunday 12 noon to 5.30pm

Photographer Nick Rhodes visited the festival on the opening weekend to take these pictures.

1 . Festival of Christmas Trees The Crooked Spire is the largest church in Derbyshire and is filled with Christmas trees. Photo: NICK RHODES Photo Sales

2 . Festival of Christmas Trees Now in its tenth year, the festival continues to grow. Photo: NICK RHODES Photo Sales

3 . Festival of Christmas Trees The trees are decorated by local people, groups and shops, from scout to guide groups, from schools to high street stores, from accountants to Chesterfield Museum and many more besides Photo: NICK RHODES Photo Sales

4 . Festival of Christmas Trees A tree decorated by market trader Ibbotson's. Photo: NICK RHODES Photo Sales