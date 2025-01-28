Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former community centre which is on the market for £125,000 is to be auctioned this week on behalf of Derbyshire County Council.

The Old School on The Fleet, Belper has had £10,000 knocked off its guide price since it was originally put up for auction a year ago and failed to sell. Campaigners launched an appeal to buy the 19th century building, which was declared an Asset of Community Value by Amber Valley Borough Council, and were given a deadline of October 2024 to raise the money.

Serving as a school from 1878 until 1986, the building was taken over by Fleet Arts charity who ran it as a centre for artists, musicians and theatre companies for 38 years. Rising maintenance costs forced Fleet Arts to relocate to Strutts North Mills in 2022.

The Old School is a freehold property offering 5,554sq ft of accommodation and is within walking distance of the town. It will be auctioned online on Thursday, January 30 by SDL Property Auctions.