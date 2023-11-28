19 rare black and white retro photos show interesting images from around Derbyshire and the Peak District - including Matlock, Buxton, Chesterfield and Belper

We have pulled together this collection of interesting retro shots from around Derbyshire over the last 100 years.

There are plenty of intriguing shots including a plucky postman making the steep climb at Millers Dale to deliver mail or lead picking in the snow, where the famous mineral fluorspar is found.

Rockside Hydro in Matlock, is pictured in full glory. It was situated up the hill from Smedley's Hydro and later became part of Matlock Teacher Training College and has now been developed into apartments.

Another interesting image shows Kathleen Kennedy and her brother Lieutenant Joseph Kennedy arriving at her wedding to the Marquess of Hartington, heir to the Dukedom of Devonshire.

Just four months later the 10th Duke's eldest son and heir William was killed in action in Belgium while serving with his regiment, the Coldstream Guards. Kathleen died in an aeroplane accident in 1948. They are buried along with other members of the Cavendish family in the churchyard of St Peter's at the village of Edensor on the Chatsworth estate.

Belper Circa 1930: The high street in Belper, Derbyshire. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

Cloth-weaving factory May 1928: Three workers at the I & R Morley cloth-weaving factory in Heanor, Derbyshire. (Photo by Edward G. Malindine/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

Dovedale 1941: Dovedale in the Peak District. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)