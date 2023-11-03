19 photos show Chesterfield going back in time as 1940s market returns

Chesterfield visitors and residents took a magical journey back in time as the 1940s market returned to the town centre.

Live music from the wartime era filled the town centre, as classic cars and street performers took over Chesterfield for a day.

Despite rainy weather, there were plenty of people who enjoyed the annual 1940s-themed market and entertainment.

There was something for everyone - with flea market stall holders greeting shoppers in period dress, a vintage fire engine visiting Chesterfield and an exciting opportunity to see an escapologist.

1 . Packed programme The event programme was packed with live music, exhibitions, dancing and a flea market. Photo: Brian eyre Photo Sales

2 . Retro cars Mike Bevan is standing next to a 1937 Wolseley. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Historical Harley Davidson Wolf Buckard is with his 1943 Harley Davidson. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Events scattered around town centre Events were hosted all over Chesterfield town centre - including Market Place, Crooked Spire Church and Churchyard, Pavements Shopping Centre and more. Photo: NICK RHODES Photo Sales