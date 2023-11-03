19 photos show Chesterfield going back in time as 1940s market returns
Chesterfield visitors and residents took a magical journey back in time as the 1940s market returned to the town centre.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 14:38 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 14:41 GMT
Live music from the wartime era filled the town centre, as classic cars and street performers took over Chesterfield for a day.
Despite rainy weather, there were plenty of people who enjoyed the annual 1940s-themed market and entertainment.
There was something for everyone - with flea market stall holders greeting shoppers in period dress, a vintage fire engine visiting Chesterfield and an exciting opportunity to see an escapologist.
1 / 5