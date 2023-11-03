News you can trust since 1855
19 photos show Chesterfield going back in time as 1940s market returns

Chesterfield visitors and residents took a magical journey back in time as the 1940s market returned to the town centre.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 14:38 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 14:41 GMT

Live music from the wartime era filled the town centre, as classic cars and street performers took over Chesterfield for a day.

Despite rainy weather, there were plenty of people who enjoyed the annual 1940s-themed market and entertainment.

There was something for everyone - with flea market stall holders greeting shoppers in period dress, a vintage fire engine visiting Chesterfield and an exciting opportunity to see an escapologist.

The event programme was packed with live music, exhibitions, dancing and a flea market.

1. Packed programme

The event programme was packed with live music, exhibitions, dancing and a flea market. Photo: Brian eyre

Mike Bevan is standing next to a 1937 Wolseley.

2. Retro cars

Mike Bevan is standing next to a 1937 Wolseley. Photo: Brian Eyre

Wolf Buckard is with his 1943 Harley Davidson.

3. Historical Harley Davidson

Wolf Buckard is with his 1943 Harley Davidson. Photo: Brian Eyre

Events were hosted all over Chesterfield town centre - including Market Place, Crooked Spire Church and Churchyard, Pavements Shopping Centre and more.

4. Events scattered around town centre

Events were hosted all over Chesterfield town centre - including Market Place, Crooked Spire Church and Churchyard, Pavements Shopping Centre and more. Photo: NICK RHODES

