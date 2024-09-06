Longnor races 2024. Sarah Taylor, Rachel Gosling, Amy Leslie and Katherine Leslie. Photo Brian EyreLongnor races 2024. Sarah Taylor, Rachel Gosling, Amy Leslie and Katherine Leslie. Photo Brian Eyre
19 great photos taken at Longor Races 2024 in the Peak District but who can you spot in this bumper gallery?

By Lucy Ball

Published 6th Sep 2024, 14:56 BST
Hundreds of people turned out for the Longnor Races which took place on Thursday September, 5.

Our photographer was out and about taking pictures of the trotters, gymkhana and of course the crowd who make the century old event what it is.

Who can you spot in this bumper gallery?

Gymkhana pony races. Photo Brian Eyre

1. Gymkhana pony races

Gymkhana pony races. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre

Sue Weston, Barbs Sims and Cath Lambert. Photo Brian Eyre

2. All wrapped up

Sue Weston, Barbs Sims and Cath Lambert. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre

Sarah Robinson and Jill Gray. Photo Brian Eyre

3. Big smiles

Sarah Robinson and Jill Gray. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre

Trotter\harness racing. Photo Brian Eyre

4. Trotter\harness racing.

Trotter\harness racing. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre

