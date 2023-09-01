As temperatures are soar to increase in the next days we have gathered a list of the most stunning places to visit across the Peak District and Derbyshire

After a not-so-perfect summer full of rain, the sun will finally come out across Derbyshire at the beginning of September and temperatures are set to hit 26 degrees in Chesterfield next Thursday, September 7.

Famous for its beautiful countryside, Derbyshire is home to numerous awe-inspiring beauty spots. From the stunning Peak District National Park with its picturesque villages to rugged moorland with views that stretch forever.

Explore country houses, castles and stately homes as well as market towns, with quality independent shops and local food and drink.

These photos show some of the most stunning spots in Derbyshire that you can visit to make the best of the early Septemeber mini heatwave.

1 . South Wingfield South Wingfield is a picturesque Derbyshire village known for the beautiful ruins of the fifteenth-century Manor House. But South Wingfield has much more to offer includign the historic Market Place, the parish church of All Saints, dating from the 13th century, the Methodist Chapel, a Baptist Chapel and a Gospel Hall.

2 . Thornbridge Hall Thornbridge Hall is a stately home that lies on the outskirts of Ashford-in-the-Water. It dates back to the 12th century is surrounded by twelve acres of beautiful gardens designed at the end of the 19th century.

3 . Belper river gardens Unique riverside gardens are located within the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage site adjacent to Strutt's historic North Mill the riverside promenade. They offer stunning views over the River Derwent. Rowing boats may be hired in the summer to take a trip along nearly three miles of the river!