Stunning Peak District views are admired not only by locals but attract millions of visitors to Derbyshire. Above is the iconic view at Monsal Head, White Peak.

19 gorgeous photos show breathtaking beauty spots across Derbyshire and Peak District – as temperatures set to hit 26 degrees

As temperatures are soar to increase in the next days we have gathered a list of the most stunning places to visit across the Peak District and Derbyshire
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:07 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 12:09 BST

After a not-so-perfect summer full of rain, the sun will finally come out across Derbyshire at the beginning of September and temperatures are set to hit 26 degrees in Chesterfield next Thursday, September 7.

Famous for its beautiful countryside, Derbyshire is home to numerous awe-inspiring beauty spots. From the stunning Peak District National Park with its picturesque villages to rugged moorland with views that stretch forever.

Explore country houses, castles and stately homes as well as market towns, with quality independent shops and local food and drink.

These photos show some of the most stunning spots in Derbyshire that you can visit to make the best of the early Septemeber mini heatwave.

South Wingfield is a picturesque Derbyshire village known for the beautiful ruins of the fifteenth-century Manor House. But South Wingfield has much more to offer includign the historic Market Place, the parish church of All Saints, dating from the 13th century, the Methodist Chapel, a Baptist Chapel and a Gospel Hall.

1. South Wingfield

South Wingfield is a picturesque Derbyshire village known for the beautiful ruins of the fifteenth-century Manor House. But South Wingfield has much more to offer includign the historic Market Place, the parish church of All Saints, dating from the 13th century, the Methodist Chapel, a Baptist Chapel and a Gospel Hall. Photo: Brian Eyre

Thornbridge Hall is a stately home that lies on the outskirts of Ashford-in-the-Water. It dates back to the 12th century is surrounded by twelve acres of beautiful gardens designed at the end of the 19th century.

2. Thornbridge Hall

Thornbridge Hall is a stately home that lies on the outskirts of Ashford-in-the-Water. It dates back to the 12th century is surrounded by twelve acres of beautiful gardens designed at the end of the 19th century. Photo: Brian Eyre

Unique riverside gardens are located within the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage site adjacent to Strutt's historic North Mill the riverside promenade. They offer stunning views over the River Derwent. Rowing boats may be hired in the summer to take a trip along nearly three miles of the river!

3. Belper river gardens

Unique riverside gardens are located within the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage site adjacent to Strutt's historic North Mill the riverside promenade. They offer stunning views over the River Derwent. Rowing boats may be hired in the summer to take a trip along nearly three miles of the river! Photo: Brian Eyre

Ladybower is one of the best-known Derbyshire beauty spots. The hiking route around the reservoir offers beautiful views across the water and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way.

4. Ladybower Reservoir

Ladybower is one of the best-known Derbyshire beauty spots. The hiking route around the reservoir offers beautiful views across the water and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way. Photo: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)

