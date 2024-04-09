19 Derbyshire primary schools, secondary schools, nurseries and colleges rated Outstanding by Ofsted

Here’s a list of the Derbyshire schools which currently hold the highest Ofsted rating.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 9th Apr 2024, 15:23 BST

Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.

Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

Here is the list of 19 Derbyshire schools which have secured the highest Ofsted rating.

1. 'Outstanding' Derbyshire schools

Dronfield Infant School at School Lane, Dronfield has remained 'outstanding' since its last Ofsted inspection in 2013. The school has previously been rated as 'outstanding' in 2007.

2. Dronfield Infant School

Dronfield Infant School at School Lane, Dronfield has remained 'outstanding' since its last Ofsted inspection in 2013. The school has previously been rated as 'outstanding' in 2007.

Holmesdale Infant School in Dronfield has been rated as 'outstanding' since the last full Ofsted inspection in 2013. The school was also named 'outstanding' in 2007.

3. Holmesdale Infant School

Holmesdale Infant School in Dronfield has been rated as 'outstanding' since the last full Ofsted inspection in 2013. The school was also named 'outstanding' in 2007.

Lea Primary School at Church Street, Lea, Matlock has been rated as 'outstanding' when it was last inspected by Ofsted in July 2012. The school was previously named 'satisfactory' in 2008.

4. Lea Primary School

Lea Primary School at Church Street, Lea, Matlock has been rated as 'outstanding' when it was last inspected by Ofsted in July 2012. The school was previously named 'satisfactory' in 2008.

