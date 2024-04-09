19 Derbyshire primary schools, secondary schools, nurseries and colleges rated Outstanding by Ofsted

Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.
Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.
Here is the list of 19 Derbyshire schools which have secured the highest Ofsted rating.
1. 'Outstanding' Derbyshire schools
Here are these Derbyshire schools which currently hold the highest Ofsted rating. Photo: Google
2. Dronfield Infant School
Dronfield Infant School at School Lane, Dronfield has remained 'outstanding' since its last Ofsted inspection in 2013. The school has previously been rated as 'outstanding' in 2007. Photo: Google
3. Holmesdale Infant School
Holmesdale Infant School in Dronfield has been rated as 'outstanding' since the last full Ofsted inspection in 2013. The school was also named 'outstanding' in 2007. Photo: Google
4. Lea Primary School
Lea Primary School at Church Street, Lea, Matlock has been rated as 'outstanding' when it was last inspected by Ofsted in July 2012. The school was previously named 'satisfactory' in 2008. Photo: Google