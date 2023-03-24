News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit
1 hour ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
2 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
4 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
4 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
15 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
Derbyshire’s schools have helped shape many famous names, producing celebrities from actors and musicians to TV stars.
Derbyshire’s schools have helped shape many famous names, producing celebrities from actors and musicians to TV stars.
Derbyshire’s schools have helped shape many famous names, producing celebrities from actors and musicians to TV stars.

19 Derbyshire celebrities and the schools they attended, including Tess Daly, Harry Maguire, Ellen MacArthur and Robert Lindsay

Derbyshire’s schools have helped shape many famous names, producing celebrities from actors and musicians to TV stars.

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:12 GMT

How many of the celebrities in our photo gallery did you know went to school in Derbyshire and did any attend the same one as you or your children?

Dame Ellen Patricia MacArthur DBE is a retired English sailor, from Whatstandwell near Matlock. She attended Wirksworth County Infants and Junior Schools and Anthony Gell School.

1. Ellen MacArthur

Dame Ellen Patricia MacArthur DBE is a retired English sailor, from Whatstandwell near Matlock. She attended Wirksworth County Infants and Junior Schools and Anthony Gell School. Photo: Samuel de Roman

Photo Sales
Ellie Simpson - world para-athlete (100m World Number 2, 200m World Record Holder and GB medalist - and founder of CP Teens UK attended Brookfield Community School.

2. Ellie Simpson

Ellie Simpson - world para-athlete (100m World Number 2, 200m World Record Holder and GB medalist - and founder of CP Teens UK attended Brookfield Community School. Photo: Bryn Lennon

Photo Sales
Born in Chesterfield and brought up in Bolsover, Steven Blakeley is known for his starring role as PC Geoff Younger from Season 14-18 of Heartbeat. He's also appeared on Coronation Street and several stage adaptations of Shakespeare plays, including Much Ado About Nothing and A Midsummer Night's Dream. He attended the Bolsover School and was initially interested in pursuing a medical career, before turning his attentions to performing.

3. Steven Blakeley

Born in Chesterfield and brought up in Bolsover, Steven Blakeley is known for his starring role as PC Geoff Younger from Season 14-18 of Heartbeat. He's also appeared on Coronation Street and several stage adaptations of Shakespeare plays, including Much Ado About Nothing and A Midsummer Night's Dream. He attended the Bolsover School and was initially interested in pursuing a medical career, before turning his attentions to performing. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Actor Rik Makarem is most famous for playing Nikhil Sharma in Emmerdale. He went to Brookfield Community School before later graduating from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music & Drama.

4. Rik Makarem

Actor Rik Makarem is most famous for playing Nikhil Sharma in Emmerdale. He went to Brookfield Community School before later graduating from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music & Drama. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
DerbyshireHarry Maguire