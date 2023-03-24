19 Derbyshire celebrities and the schools they attended, including Tess Daly, Harry Maguire, Ellen MacArthur and Robert Lindsay

3 . Steven Blakeley

Born in Chesterfield and brought up in Bolsover, Steven Blakeley is known for his starring role as PC Geoff Younger from Season 14-18 of Heartbeat. He's also appeared on Coronation Street and several stage adaptations of Shakespeare plays, including Much Ado About Nothing and A Midsummer Night's Dream. He attended the Bolsover School and was initially interested in pursuing a medical career, before turning his attentions to performing. Photo: -