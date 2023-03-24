19 Derbyshire celebrities and the schools they attended, including Tess Daly, Harry Maguire, Ellen MacArthur and Robert Lindsay

Derbyshire’s schools have helped shape many famous names, producing celebrities from actors and musicians to TV stars.
How many of the celebrities in our photo gallery did you know went to school in Derbyshire and did any attend the same one as you or your children?
1. Ellen MacArthur
Dame Ellen Patricia MacArthur DBE is a retired English sailor, from Whatstandwell near Matlock. She attended Wirksworth County Infants and Junior Schools and Anthony Gell School. Photo: Samuel de Roman
2. Ellie Simpson
Ellie Simpson - world para-athlete (100m World Number 2, 200m World Record Holder and GB medalist - and founder of CP Teens UK attended Brookfield Community School. Photo: Bryn Lennon
3. Steven Blakeley
Born in Chesterfield and brought up in Bolsover, Steven Blakeley is known for his starring role as PC Geoff Younger from Season 14-18 of Heartbeat. He's also appeared on Coronation Street and several stage adaptations of Shakespeare plays, including Much Ado About Nothing and A Midsummer Night's Dream. He attended the Bolsover School and was initially interested in pursuing a medical career, before turning his attentions to performing. Photo: -
4. Rik Makarem
Actor Rik Makarem is most famous for playing Nikhil Sharma in Emmerdale. He went to Brookfield Community School before later graduating from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music & Drama. Photo: Gareth Cattermole