Hollingwood residents took part in a harvest festival themed scarecrow competition.Hollingwood residents took part in a harvest festival themed scarecrow competition.
18 photos show colourful creations for Hollingwood scarecrow competition - including Diddly Squat Farm, The Shining and David Beckham!

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 25th Sep 2023, 15:07 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 15:21 BST

Colourful creations were on show in gardens and outside homes across the village.

The competition was free to enter and judging took place on Saturday – with the top three entries from a Facebook poll of residents.

First prize was a gift card worth £60 for a meal at a Harvester pub, second prize was a hamper of food and third prize was a Tesco £20 gift card.

Resident Carla Ann McCourt, who suggested the idea, handed out prizes to the winning residents.

1st prize winning scarecrow 'Here’s Johnny' was created by Mark Redfern, of Laurel Crescent. Mark won a £60 Food Gift Card.

1st prize winning scarecrow 'Here’s Johnny' was created by Mark Redfern, of Laurel Crescent. Mark won a £60 Food Gift Card. Photo: submit

Second place went to Darren Walker, of Acacia Avenue with “Diddly Squat Farm”. He won a hamper.

Second place went to Darren Walker, of Acacia Avenue with “Diddly Squat Farm”. He won a hamper. Photo: submit

Third prize winner was Sam Holland, of Station Road. They won a £20 Tesco Gift Card

Third prize winner was Sam Holland, of Station Road. They won a £20 Tesco Gift Card Photo: submit

One man went to mow...

One man went to mow... Photo: submit

