18 photos show colourful creations for Hollingwood scarecrow competition - including Diddly Squat Farm, The Shining and David Beckham!
Hollingwood residents took part in a harvest festival themed scarecrow competition.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 25th Sep 2023, 15:07 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 15:21 BST
Colourful creations were on show in gardens and outside homes across the village.
The competition was free to enter and judging took place on Saturday – with the top three entries from a Facebook poll of residents.
First prize was a gift card worth £60 for a meal at a Harvester pub, second prize was a hamper of food and third prize was a Tesco £20 gift card.
Resident Carla Ann McCourt, who suggested the idea, handed out prizes to the winning residents.
1 / 5