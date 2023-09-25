18 photos show colourful creations for Hollingwood scarecrow competition - including Diddly Squat Farm, The Shining and David Beckham!

Hollingwood residents took part in a harvest festival themed scarecrow competition.

Colourful creations were on show in gardens and outside homes across the village.

The competition was free to enter and judging took place on Saturday – with the top three entries from a Facebook poll of residents.

First prize was a gift card worth £60 for a meal at a Harvester pub, second prize was a hamper of food and third prize was a Tesco £20 gift card.

Resident Carla Ann McCourt, who suggested the idea, handed out prizes to the winning residents.

1 . Scarecrow competition 1st prize winning scarecrow 'Here’s Johnny' was created by Mark Redfern, of Laurel Crescent. Mark won a £60 Food Gift Card. Photo: submit Photo Sales

2 . Scarecrow competition Second place went to Darren Walker, of Acacia Avenue with “Diddly Squat Farm”. He won a hamper. Photo: submit Photo Sales

3 . Scarecrow competition Third prize winner was Sam Holland, of Station Road. They won a £20 Tesco Gift Card Photo: submit Photo Sales