Through the years, the classrooms and corridors of Derbyshire’s schools have been frequented by many future celebrities.
From actors and writers to sports stars and musicians, many who started out in Derbyshire and have gone on to achieve great things.
Take a look at our gallery below and discover 18 famous people who were educated in Derbyshire – there may even be some that surprise you…
1. Famous faces who went to school in Chesterfield and Derbyshire
These are some of the biggest celebrities to have attended schools in Chesterfield and Derbyshire. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY
2. Tess Daly
Model and television presenter Tess Daly co-presented the BBC One celebrity dancing show Strictly Come Dancing from 2004 to 2013 and has been the show's main presenter since 2014. Born March 29 1969, she grew up in Birch Vale near New Mills, and attended Hayfield Primary School and New Mills Secondary School. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson
3. Rick Allen
Born on November 1, 1963, Rick Allen attended Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School and began playing drums at age nine before later joining Def Leppard in 1978. He overcame the amputation of his left arm seven years later and continues to play with the band to this day. The band are pictured here playing at Don Valley, Sheffield in 1993. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Harry Maguire
Harry Maguire, born March 5, 1993, went to St Mary's Catholic High School in Chesterfield and came through the youth system at Sheffield United before graduating to the first team. In 2019, he moved from Leicester City to Manchester United for a fee believed to be £80 million - at the time a world-record amount for a defender. Photo: Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images