Inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life.
Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.
Here is the list of Derbyshire schools and nurseries that have been recently visited and rated by inspectors – from requires improvement to outstanding.
1. Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted in June 2024
As June ends, here are all Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted this month.Photo: Google
2. Rowsley Church of England (Controlled) Primary School - good
Rowsley Church of England (Controlled) Primary School in Matlock has been named as 'good' in a report published on June 25. Personal development has been rated as 'outstanding' while other areas of inspection have received a 'good' rating. The school was previously rated as 'good'.Photo: Google Maps
3. Unstone St Mary’s Infant School, Unstone, Dronfield - good
Unstone St Mary’s Infant School at Crow Lane in Unstone has been rated as 'good' across all areas inspected in an Ofsted report published on June 21. It's great news for the school which was named as 'requires improvement' in February 2020.Photo: Google
4. Bramley Vale Primary School - good
In an Ofsted report published on June 21, Bramley Vale Primary School on York Crescent in Bramley Vale, was named as 'good’. The school has continued to be rated as 'good' since 2012.Photo: Google Maps