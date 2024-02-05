News you can trust since 1855
17 photos show runners taking part in 6-hour challenge around the stunning grounds of Derbyshire stately home

Runners had a chance to blow away the cobwebs during a six-hour challenge in the grounds of a stunning stately hall.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 5th Feb 2024, 15:43 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 15:55 GMT

The Hardwick Hobble challenged runners to complete 6.28km laps – with seven laps the same as a full marathon.

The course took runners around the grounds of the Hardwick Estate, from the ponds and farmlands to past the house itself.Each runner picked up a medal, following the event on Saturday.

Runners taking part in the Hardwick Hobble around the Hardwick Hall Estate

1. Hardwick Hobble

Runners taking part in the Hardwick Hobble around the Hardwick Hall Estate Photo: jason chadwick

Runners attempted to complete as many laps as possible over the full six hours

2. Hardwick Hobble

Runners attempted to complete as many laps as possible over the full six hours Photo: jason chadwick

Runners taking part in the Hardwick Hobble around the Hardwick Hall Estate

3. Hardwick Hobble

Runners taking part in the Hardwick Hobble around the Hardwick Hall Estate Photo: jason chadwick

Four laps was a Half Marathon, 7 laps a marathon, 8 laps or more classed as an Ultra.

4. Hardwick Hobble

Four laps was a Half Marathon, 7 laps a marathon, 8 laps or more classed as an Ultra. Photo: jason chadwick

