17 photos show runners taking part in 6-hour challenge around the stunning grounds of Derbyshire stately home

The Hardwick Hobble challenged runners to complete 6.28km laps – with seven laps the same as a full marathon.
The course took runners around the grounds of the Hardwick Estate, from the ponds and farmlands to past the house itself.Each runner picked up a medal, following the event on Saturday.
Runners taking part in the Hardwick Hobble around the Hardwick Hall Estate
Runners attempted to complete as many laps as possible over the full six hours
Runners taking part in the Hardwick Hobble around the Hardwick Hall Estate
Four laps was a Half Marathon, 7 laps a marathon, 8 laps or more classed as an Ultra.