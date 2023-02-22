News you can trust since 1855
17 photos capturing the fun-filled Winster Pancake Races

Flipping good fun was had by all who took part in the traditional Winster Pancake Races,

By Gay Bolton
5 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 11:28am

The annual event, which stretches back more than a century, attracted participants of all ages on Tuesday.

Competition was keen among the children, mums, dads and over 60s who raced along the 100m route down the main street.

Lleweyn Jewitt, who lived in Winster Hall, is believed to have founded the races 150 years ago at a time when children were given half a day off school to stuff their faces with pancakes.

1. Close encounter

Competitors neck a neck in one of the races.

Photo: Keith Brown

2. Three cheers

Smile when you're winning!

Photo: Keith Brown

3. Close call

Tough competition for the front runners.

Photo: Keith Brown

4. Happy day

Plenty to smile about at the pancake races.

Photo: Keith Brown

