Flipping good fun was had by all who took part in the traditional Winster Pancake Races,

The annual event, which stretches back more than a century, attracted participants of all ages on Tuesday.

Competition was keen among the children, mums, dads and over 60s who raced along the 100m route down the main street.

Lleweyn Jewitt, who lived in Winster Hall, is believed to have founded the races 150 years ago at a time when children were given half a day off school to stuff their faces with pancakes.

Close encounter Competitors neck a neck in one of the races.

Three cheers Smile when you're winning!

Close call Tough competition for the front runners.

Happy day Plenty to smile about at the pancake races.