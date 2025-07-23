17 'gold standard' Derbyshire state primary schools - based on pupil performance and more

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 14:48 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 14:49 BST
Here are the best performing Derbyshire primary schools where pupils thrive.

As current school year comes to an end with the summer holidays set to begin around July 24 for most schools in Derbyshire, we have we’ve taken a closer look at the performance of state-funded primary schools across the county.

Children are set to return to school after summer holiday in September – with Derbyshire County Council offering school places to over 10 000 new pupils across infant, primary, and junior schools.

We have created a league table based on our own unique metric, primarily based on the proportion of each school’s pupils who met ‘the expected standard' in the 2023/24 school year in three essential school skills areas: reading, writing and maths.

Pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths Key Stage 2 SATs exams, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing. On average, 58% of pupils met the expected standard across Derbyshire in 2024 and 61% nationally.

We have also looked at the most recent Ofsted inspection results. From September 2024, Ofsted no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools. However, inspectors still visit schools and publish reports, which look at key judgements including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, as well as the early years provision.

The following league table includes 17 Derbyshire primaries which shone the brightest – with at least 85% of their pupils meeting the expected standard and ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ Ofsted ratings.

Private and special schools are not included in the ranking

As the school year comes to an end, here are the best performing Derbyshire primaries.

1. Derbyshire's 15 'gold standard' state primary schools

As the school year comes to an end, here are the best performing Derbyshire primaries. Photo: Google

Redhill Primary School in Ockbrook had an impressive 100% of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths in 2024. The school had 32 pupils at the end of key stage 2 and was rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted in December 2023.

Redhill Primary School

Redhill Primary School in Ockbrook had an impressive 100% of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths in 2024. The school had 32 pupils at the end of key stage 2 and was rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted in December 2023.

Wessington Primary School at The Green, Alfreton also had 100% of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The school had 11 pupils at the end of key stage 2, less than Redhill Primary School in Ockbrook. Wessington Primary was visited by Ofsted in June 2022 and inspectors said it continued to be a good school.

Wessington Primary School

Wessington Primary School at The Green, Alfreton also had 100% of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The school had 11 pupils at the end of key stage 2, less than Redhill Primary School in Ockbrook. Wessington Primary was visited by Ofsted in June 2022 and inspectors said it continued to be a good school.

Longford Church of England Primary School at Main Street, Ashbourne also had 100% of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths in 2024. The school had only eight pupils at the end of key stage 2. The primary was last visited by Ofsted in March 2023 when the inspectors concluded it continued to be a 'good' school.

Longford Church of England Primary School

Longford Church of England Primary School at Main Street, Ashbourne also had 100% of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths in 2024. The school had only eight pupils at the end of key stage 2. The primary was last visited by Ofsted in March 2023 when the inspectors concluded it continued to be a 'good' school.

Related topics:DerbyshireOfstedDerbyshire County Council
