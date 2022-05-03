16 pictures show crowds at Chesterfield's May Day Gala and Parade

The roads and market place of Chesterfield came to life as Samba bands beat out their rhythms to accompany the colourful march on May Day Bank Holiday.

This was the 44th year of the Gala which is the biggest in the country and celebrates the achievements and culture of working people throughout the world.

This year’s Rally at the end of the Parade took place in New Square.

The March began at 11am outside Chesterfield Town Hall on Rose Hill.

The Ireland Colliery Band led the procession of banners, bands and dancers through the town.

Frances O’Grady, General Secretary of the Trade Union Congress was a keynote speaker at the Rally along with Daniel Kebede, President of the National Education Union, Dorothy Guerrero, Global Justice Now, head of Policy and Advocacy and Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins.

James Eaden President of Chesterfield TUC said: "The crowds were out in force for the Chesterfield May Day Gala and Rally on Bank Holiday Monday.

"The march led off by the Ireland Colliery Band brought music and colour through the streets as trade unionists and campaigners made their way through town to the packed rally in New Square for rousing speeches followed by some great live music, which had people up and dancing.

"Campaigners highlighted key issues in the cost of living crisis facing working people, the proposed cuts to care homes and care in Derbyshire, tackling the environmental and climate crisis and challenging racism and prejudice.

“After two years of Covid restrictions it was good to be out again in our numbers standing up for social justice and equality and having a great time.”

See who you can spot in the photos below taken by Nick Rhodes, of Hasland.

1. Chesterfield May Day Gala New Square came alive with music with the Pat Fulgoni Blues Experience, playing what it ‘says on the tin’. Headlining are Maroontown, mixing Ska, Reggae, rap and funk. Photo: NICK RHODES Photo Sales

2. Chesterfield May Day Gala New Square came alive with music with the Pat Fulgoni Blues Experience, playing what it ‘says on the tin’. Headlining were Maroontown, mixing Ska, Reggae, rap and funk. Photo: NICK RHODES Photo Sales

3. Chesterfield May Day Gala The March began at 11am outside the Chesterfield Town Hall on Rose Hill. Photo: NICK RHODES Photo Sales

4. Chesterfield May Day Gala The Ireland Colliery Band Photo: NICK RHODES Photo Sales