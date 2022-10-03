16 pictures show Chesterfield residents and striking workers take part in ‘enough is enough’ march as they rally against cost of living crisis
A march through Chesterfield town centre took place at the weekend – with residents and striking workers rallying against the cost of living crisis.
By Julia Rodgerson
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 1:11 pm
The Chesterfield and District Trades Union Council organised the march to highlight the impact of the cost of living crisis, and show their support for workers taking strike action at the weekend.
Strikes took place across the UK on Saturday with workers from the rail, postal and maritime sectors – amongst others – campaigning for increased pay and job security.
The Chesterfield march took place on the same day, with striking postal workers leading the rally.
