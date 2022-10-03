The Chesterfield and District Trades Union Council organised the march to highlight the impact of the cost of living crisis, and show their support for workers taking strike action at the weekend.

Strikes took place across the UK on Saturday with workers from the rail, postal and maritime sectors – amongst others – campaigning for increased pay and job security.

The Chesterfield march took place on the same day, with striking postal workers leading the rally.

1. Chesterfield TUC protest march Strikes took place across the UK on Saturday, October 1, with workers from the rail, postal and maritime sectors – amongst others – campaigning for increased pay and job security. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

2. Chesterfield TUC protest march James Eaden, president of Chesterfield TUC, said people around the country are saying enough is enough and marches and rallies were taking place in towns and cities around the country. Photo: NICK RHODES Photo Sales

3. Chesterfield TUC protest march 'No to the bankers and billionaires budget. Tax the rich' reads one placard. Photo: NICK RHODES Photo Sales

4. Chesterfield TUC protest march Chesterfield TUC protest march Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales