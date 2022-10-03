News you can trust since 1855
James Eaden, president of Chesterfield TUC, said: “The cost of living crisis is hitting working class communities hard as prices spiral and wages, benefits and pensions fail to catch up. The recent budget announcement has further opened up the gap between the rich at the top of society and the rest of us. You have to be earning more that £155,000 a year to benefit at all from the latest tax changes introduced by the chancellor."

16 pictures show Chesterfield residents and striking workers take part in ‘enough is enough’ march as they rally against cost of living crisis

A march through Chesterfield town centre took place at the weekend – with residents and striking workers rallying against the cost of living crisis.

By Julia Rodgerson
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 1:11 pm

The Chesterfield and District Trades Union Council organised the march to highlight the impact of the cost of living crisis, and show their support for workers taking strike action at the weekend.

Strikes took place across the UK on Saturday with workers from the rail, postal and maritime sectors – amongst others – campaigning for increased pay and job security.

The Chesterfield march took place on the same day, with striking postal workers leading the rally.

Strikes took place across the UK on Saturday, October 1, with workers from the rail, postal and maritime sectors – amongst others – campaigning for increased pay and job security.

James Eaden, president of Chesterfield TUC, said people around the country are saying enough is enough and marches and rallies were taking place in towns and cities around the country.

'No to the bankers and billionaires budget. Tax the rich' reads one placard.

Chesterfield TUC protest march

