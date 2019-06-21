Chatsworth House

16 photos you'll only understand if you're from Derbyshire

We're very lucky to live in a county as beautiful as Derbyshire - but the area has some local quirks that may well confuse visitors.

Here's a light-hearted look at 16 places, events, and things you'll only understand if you come from Derbyshire.

The annual Shrovetide game in Ashbourne is part football, part rugby, part mass brawl. The few known rules of the game include that unnecessary violence is frowned upon though, you'll note, not actually forbidden.

1. Shrovetide football

The annual Shrovetide game in Ashbourne is part football, part rugby, part mass brawl. The few known rules of the game include that unnecessary violence is frowned upon though, you'll note, not actually forbidden.
SWNS
other
Buy a Photo
Never, ever a tart. Like most great dishes, it was a delicious mistake

2. Bakewell pudding

Never, ever a tart. Like most great dishes, it was a delicious mistake
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The annual world championships are held every year in Derbyshire. You may not be surprised to hear the game was devised by drinkers. In a pub.

3. Toe Wrestling

The annual world championships are held every year in Derbyshire. You may not be surprised to hear the game was devised by drinkers. In a pub.
other
Buy a Photo
World championship hen races are held in Bonsall every year. Described by the BBC as 'like a Monty Python sketch'

4. Hen racing

World championship hen races are held in Bonsall every year. Described by the BBC as 'like a Monty Python sketch'
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4