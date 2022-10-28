16 photos show Chesterfield turning back the clock with 1940s market
Visitors to Chesterfield had a trip back in time with week as the town’s 1940s-themed market returned to the streets.
There was a chance to enjoy 40s music, entertainment, exhibits and meet the stall holders in period dress. Entertainment included an escape artist/glass walker and a variety of 1940s singers located around the town centre. There was also a display of classic cars, a vintage fire engine and displays about the Land Army and 1940s mining.
Chesterfield Museum staff attended in 1940s costume with handling objects from their WW2 education box and explanations on how rationing operated.
Another new attraction this year was the 1940s Home Guard encampment which was based in the Crooked Spire churchyard.