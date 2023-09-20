16 photos show blooming lovely gardens, creations and green spaces of Chesterfield In Bloom winners
More than 145 entries were received for the 18th annual event which included a schools competition.
Wendy Tipper won best overall garden and also best back garden small.
Westfield Infant School, Calow C of E Primary, Brockwell Infant & Primary and Speedwell Infant School won prizes in fabulous flowers, vibrant vegetables, radical recycling and wonderful wildlife classes.
Brookfield Community School won the wheelbarrow class with judges commenting on a great use of props and a really good planting arrangement.
Winners were presented with their awards and prizes by the Mayor of Chesterfield, Councillor Mick Brady, in the Town Hall.
Coun Brady said: “It was wonderful to be able to present the awards this year, I know our judges had a hard time choosing between all the fantastic gardens and I want to thank everyone who took the time to enter, their effort helps ensure Chesterfield is a fantastic place to live and work. I want to congratulate all the winners but also encourage anyone with a blooming lovely garden to enter next year.”
His comments were echoed by Councillor Jonathan Davies, borough council cabinet member for health and wellbeing, who said: “Great gardens, floral displays and allotments boost pride in our borough. I want to thank everyone who entered for the work they do to help keep Chesterfield looking its best.”