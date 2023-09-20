16 photos show blooming lovely gardens, creations and green spaces of Chesterfield In Bloom winners

Green-fingered growers who have created blooming lovely gardens were honoured at the Chesterfield In Bloom awards ceremony.

More than 145 entries were received for the 18th annual event which included a schools competition.

Wendy Tipper won best overall garden and also best back garden small.

Westfield Infant School, Calow C of E Primary, Brockwell Infant & Primary and Speedwell Infant School won prizes in fabulous flowers, vibrant vegetables, radical recycling and wonderful wildlife classes.

Brookfield Community School won the wheelbarrow class with judges commenting on a great use of props and a really good planting arrangement.

Winners were presented with their awards and prizes by the Mayor of Chesterfield, Councillor Mick Brady, in the Town Hall.

Coun Brady said: “It was wonderful to be able to present the awards this year, I know our judges had a hard time choosing between all the fantastic gardens and I want to thank everyone who took the time to enter, their effort helps ensure Chesterfield is a fantastic place to live and work. I want to congratulate all the winners but also encourage anyone with a blooming lovely garden to enter next year.”

His comments were echoed by Councillor Jonathan Davies, borough council cabinet member for health and wellbeing, who said: “Great gardens, floral displays and allotments boost pride in our borough. I want to thank everyone who entered for the work they do to help keep Chesterfield looking its best.”

1 . Winner's delight Wendy Tipper, winner of best overall garden, with the Mayor of Chesterfield, Councillor Mick Brady. Photo: Chesterfield Borough Council Photo Sales

2 . Best container garden/hanging basket Winner - Andrea Brookes. Judges comments: "An absolute riot of colour excellently presented pots and great use of clipped and architectural plants act as the backdrop to this stunning display." Photo: Chesterfield Borough Council Photo Sales

3 . Best small allotment Winner - Gemma Tipper. The judges were particularly impressed with the overall layout of this plot and the nice balance of fruit, vegetables, herbs and flowers. The use of space was very productive and there appeared to be a lot of thought given to providing a good succession of crops without overproducing any one particular variety. A very attractive plot maintained to a very high standard. Photo: Chesterfield Borough Council Photo Sales

4 . Best large allotment Winner - John Taylor, Inkersall allotments. Judges comments: "A very well laid out and productive plot. The use of space was very productive and there appeared to be a lot of thought given to providing a good succession of crops without overproducing any one particular variety. All plants were clean and in good health. A plot maintained to the highest standard and innovative uses of recycled materials." Photo: Chesterfield Borough Council Photo Sales