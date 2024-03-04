16 lovely Derbyshire mums and why they're so special - as we mark Mother's Day

2 . 'My best friend'

Kirsty Marklew said: "My mum isnt just my mum, she is my best friend too, she is the definition of wonderful. She is there for everybody in every way, she is a wonderful nana to my three children and worships the ground they walk on and even though I am 28 and have my own house and family she still looks after me and also my siblings, she always has and always will, I can talk to her about anything and everything, confide in her and she gives the best advice, she is always there to listen and love and help. She has a lot on her plate and she deals with everything with such grace and takes everything in her stride. My grandparents are both not in the best of health and she looks after them and takes care of them in the most loving and unconditional way, she always puts her own needs last to ensure my grandparents have everything they need, she is absolutely amazing and does everything out the goodness of her heart. She has her own things going on but she is still always there for everybody else, she is the backbone of our family and she never ever let's anyone down, if I turn out to be half the woman she is then I know I will be loved and people will think alot about me, anyone I ever mention my mums name too never say a bad word, they all say how lovely and kind she is. Growing up she did everything for me and my siblings and even though we have all left home she still does everything she can, her heart is so pure, everything she does is through love and that woman deserves the world and more. She lost her big sister, her only sibling and even though she was hurting and grieving herself she supported every other person in our family through it, my grandparents only have her now since loosing my aunty and it can be tough on my mum, caring for them alone and not having my aunty here but she just puts a smile on her face and does what needs to be done. I am so proud to call her my mum. She is the strongest person in my life and id be lost without her, my whole family think the absolute world of her ❤️" Photo: Kirsty Marklew