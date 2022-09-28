16 great photos show dogs dressed up and having fun at Chesterfield’s canine carnival

The Carnival, which featured over 25 stalls offering doggy products, also included a three-ring showground – including a waterpark.

Dogs and their owners pulled out all the stops for the fancy dress parade and there were performances by Ikonix Academy Dance school, and appearances by two real unicorn Shetland ponies.

There was a chance to play musical sits and to have a go at the obstacle course – with some people even crawling through tunnels and hoops in the hope their dogs would follow.

Amanda Coupland who helped organise the event said: “The show would not have been what it was without the amazing group of volunteers and the kind sponsors who helped make the day such a success. The Copy and Print Centre kindly sponsored printing, Hasland Pet Supplies sponsored the stunning rosettes, Bramalodge Dachshunds sponsored the Fancy Dress classes, Shampoodles sponsored several other classes, Barkworthy Dog Emporium generously gave a bag full of dog treats for the prize winners, Home and Away Camper Hire gave a £100 voucher for the raffle, along with vouchers from Peak District Massage and Animal Reiki with Wendy B.

"I must also mention the talented new photographer on the day Annie May Photography who got these lovely photographs.”

